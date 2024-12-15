15-year-old B'luru girl gets Diana Award for empowering students with digital literacy

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl from Bengaluru has recently been honoured with the prestigious Diana Award 2024, the highest recognition for young people between the ages of 9 and 25 for their exceptional social action or humanitarian work.

For the past three years, Jeya Malhotra, a 10th standard student at the Air Force School in Jalahalli, has dedicated herself to empower students through digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills. She has mentored over 90,000 students across India and Canada, helping them develop crucial skills for their future.

Jeya was part of the virtual award ceremony held on December 5, where she shared her story and the impact of her work alongside Prince Harry of the British royal family.

At just 12 years old, Jeya connected with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, through her school, which led her to the Tinker Champ - a government initiated student-driven programme that helps students develop 21st-century skills and leadership qualities.

Under the programme, Jeya created Khwaish - an initiative that supports children with intellectual disabilities. Reflecting on her journey, she said, while many people focus on helping underprivileged children or providing digital skills training to students, intellectually challenged children often get overlooked and do not receive the attention they need.