Bangalore Lit Fest unites bibliophiles over ideas, creativity

BENGALURU: The 13th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), a much-anticipated annual gathering for book lovers, opened its doors on Saturday, drawing bibliophiles from across the city.

The vibrant celebration of books, ideas and creativity at the BLF brought together some of the most renowned voices. The festival had something for everyone, from music and crime to science and fiction and culture and traditions, the event hosted a rich panel of multiple speakers, who engaged in thought-provoking discussions across diverse topics.

Highlights included Raga Harmony session with renowned violinist L Subramaniam and vocalist Sadhana Rao, an exploration of classical music. While ‘Why we die’ featuring Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan in conversation with historian Manu Pillai, explored the profound topic of mortality, ‘Parde ke Peechhey’ (behind the stage), a fascinating session with Ila Arun, actress Anjula Bedi, and writer Ramya Vaashisht, delved into the world of Indian cinema and its evolving narratives.

While a wide array of books and novels kept book lovers captivated throughout the event, the children were not left behind. The ‘Children, Literature, Fun (CLF)’ programme offered over 75 exciting sessions, ensuring young attendees were equally engaged, ensuring young attendees were equally engaged. With a special focus on sustainability, CLF featured interactive sessions led by environmentalists, inspiring the next generation to connect with nature and think critically about the environment.

The second day of the festival will dive into thought-provoking topics like social change, patterns in Indian consumerism, and the rich heritage of Indian textiles. One of the key highlights will be a conversation between renowned singer MD Pallavi and acclaimed film director Girish Kasaravalli where he will discuss his book, ‘Bimba Bimbana’ in the session titled ‘Frames of a Life.’ Educator K Chinnappa Gowda will also take the stage to explore the oral epics of Tulu and the depth of indigenous culture, offering attendees a glimpse into traditional art forms.