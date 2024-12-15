Constable ends life, blames wife, her father for harassment in note

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old police constable attached to Hulimavu police station died by suicide, after jumping in front of a moving train in Byappanahalli Railway police station limits on Friday. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm near the Huskur railway gate.

The police found a death note left behind by the victim, thus leading them to suspect it to be a suicide. The deceased Tippanna Alugur is a native of Vijayapura and resided at Naganathapura in Parappana Agrahara. Alugur, in his death note accused his wife Parvathi and father-in-law Yamunappa of harassment.

The railway police have registered a case of abatement of suicide against the two suspects under section 108 of BNS and have called the suspects to appear before the investigation officer.

Sources said Alugur had married Parvathi four years ago but did not have any children. He had a strained relationship with his wife due to reasons that are yet to be probed.

Yamunappa, his father-in-law, had approached the counselling wing of the city police to mediate but the couple who had decided to live together, ended up living separately again. Besides, there were rumours that Alugur had affair with another woman. During the counselling, he had submitted a medical report claiming that he is unable to father children but when asked to get tested, he backed out.

Alugur stated in the death note that his father-in-law had threatened him on Thursday morning, asking him to die if his daughter had to live peacefully. However, Yamunappa ismissed the allegation and said he wanted Alugur and his daughter to live peacefully and was trying his best to unite them.

“When Alugur and my daughter were taken for counselling, he showed a medical certificate, saying he cannot become a father. Since we had doubts about the medical certificate, we wanted him to undergo another test but he was not interested. I had heard rumours about Alugur being with another woman but I never saw him with anyone,” Yamunappa said.