Foresters allay fears over leopard sighting inTurahalli

BENGALURU: While many of those living in the vicinity of Turahalli forest are worried about the frequent sighting of a leopard, some are delighted by its presence there.

Pictures of the leopard clicked by some wildlife lovers from the balconies of their houses have gone viral. Those worried about the leopard’s presence close to their localities have called for capturing the big cat by placing cages in the forest. “People approached us. But it is not needed as the animal is inside its habitat and there is nothing to panic. A close watch is being kept on the leopard’s movement,” S Sivasankar, Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, told TNSE.

A team from the Leopard Task Force is keeping a close watch on the leopard. Forest officials have held discussions on installing camera traps to ascertain if there are more leopards in the Turahalli forest spread over 597 acres.

Residents living close to the forest saw the leopard sitting on a boulder inside the forest for the first time on November 26. Many clicked pictures and recorded its video from the balconies of their houses and apartment complexes. After this, the number of its sightings increased with people waiting in groups outside the forest to catch a glimpse of the wild cat.

After the first sighting, the forest officials stopped the entry of devotees to a temple inside the forest. Boards cautioning people about the presence of the leopard have been displayed around the forest. People have been warned against venturing into the forest and going for morning and evening walks there.

“It’s scary to know that there is a leopard in our neighbourhood. Leopards entering localities and apartments on the outskirts of Bengaluru is not new. It should be captured soon,” said L Rao, a local resident.

“There is nothing to worry about. This leopard is inside its habitat and its sighting indicates there is a healthy prey base there,” said N Ravindra Kumar, deputy conservator of forests, Bengaluru Urban.

The Turahalli forest is off Kanakapura Road, just one km from BM Kaval reserve forest and 2 km from UM Kaval reserve forest. In 2021, the government proposed to convert the Turahalli forest into a tree park. The proposal was dropped in view of stiff opposition from wildlife conservationists and locals.

The forest is now home to wild boars, spotted deer and other small herbivores and avian species.