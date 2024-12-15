Jamsetji Tata awarded to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

BENGALURU: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Group, has been conferred the Jamsetji Tata award by the Indian Society for Quality (ISQ). The award recognises her remarkable contributions for pioneering the biosciences movement in India and serving patients in India and across the world, while leading Biocon to a preeminent global position.

Mazumdar-Shaw received the honour from Janak Kumar Mehta, president of ISQ and chairman and managing director of TQM international. The event was graced by B Muthuraman, former vice chairman of Tata Steel and Dr KN Subramanya, principal of RV college of engineering and president of ISQ’s Bengaluru chapter.

Speaking at the event Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept the 2024 Jamsetji Tata award instituted by ISQ. This award holds a very special meaning to me as it is named after one of India’s greatest visionaries, a man whose legacy of excellence, innovation, and nation-building continues to inspire us all.

Jamsetji Tata’s commitment to quality and his belief in the transformative power of industry to serve society resonate deeply with my own journey.

At Biocon, we are continuously striving to refine and enhance our activities and processes with the aim of assuring the highest quality of products and services. This award is a testament to the collective effort of an exceptional team of individuals at the Biocon Group who share my passion for excellence.”