Five days after family reaches Bengaluru from London, luggage yet to reach

BENGALURU: It was on December 12 that a three-member family reached the Kempegowda International Airport by a British Airways flight from London. Five days down the line, three pieces of their luggage are yet to reach them, throwing a dampener on their vacation.

The family is particularly upset as they are visiting India after two years and had purchased a load of things for their near and dear ones.

Subbu Murugesan, Sharanya Pillai and their 11-year-old daughter Shriya Subramaniyan reached Terminal 2 at 4.55 am by flight No. BA 0119. Their ordeal began when they realised that only the suitcase of Murugesan, who had bought his ticket separately, had reached Bengaluru.

Sharanya told TNIE, “It has been a nightmare and it is a completely frustrating experience right now. We are here on a three-week trip in connection with a wedding and a get-together with extended family who are coming from the US. We planned to go to Madurai and Chennai from here which had to be postponed due to the missing luggage.”