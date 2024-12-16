LTIMindtree launches cyber defense centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree, the country's sixth largest IT services firm, on Monday announced the launch of the 100-seater AI-driven Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Bengaluru.

The new centre will offer cyber threat intelligence and incident response services to the company's clients.

The CDRC will provide predictive analytics and predict possible dangers, leveraging natural language processing and interpreting data from various sources to identify threats, LTIMindtree said, adding that this in turn will help clients reduce risks, improve efficiency and focus on their core business.

This centre will act as a Center of Excellence (COE) for the company’s global network of cybersecurity specialists focused on cyber operations. The firm has helped clients in more than 30 countries build custom security roadmaps.