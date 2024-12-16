LTIMindtree launches cyber defense centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree, the country's sixth largest IT services firm, on Monday announced the launch of the 100-seater AI-driven Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Bengaluru.
The new centre will offer cyber threat intelligence and incident response services to the company's clients.
The CDRC will provide predictive analytics and predict possible dangers, leveraging natural language processing and interpreting data from various sources to identify threats, LTIMindtree said, adding that this in turn will help clients reduce risks, improve efficiency and focus on their core business.
This centre will act as a Center of Excellence (COE) for the company’s global network of cybersecurity specialists focused on cyber operations. The firm has helped clients in more than 30 countries build custom security roadmaps.
A report by USAID (US Agency for International Development) points out that cybercrime is expected to grow over the coming years globally, with projections as high as USD 23.84 trillion by 2027. India experienced nearly 600 cases of cyberattacks in the first half of 2024, with the education, government and technology sectors emerging as primary targets.
The company said there is a need to embrace cybersecurity measures to protect precious resources.
“At LTIMindtree, AI and cybersecurity are at the center of everything we do.. This CDRC can help our clients respond to security incidents in real time, minimizing the impact of cyberattacks. They can also free up human analysts to focus on more complex tasks,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and COO, LTIMindtree.
“With increasing security risks, we consistently upgrade our cybersecurity capabilities to safeguard client and partner data. With this CDRC, we will continue our focus on security while also enhancing the skills and experience of our employees,” he added.