BENGALURU: With her bubbly personality and characteristic humour, Prajakta Koli has charmed her way into the hearts of many Gen-Zs and millennials who grew up watching her funny YouTube Videos.

After nearly 10 years of being a content creator and starring in the popular show Mismatched whose third season released recently, she’s turning her attention towards something that she’s always loved to do – write, with her upcoming novel, Too Good To Be True. “I grew up journaling every single day and couldn’t wait to get back home so I could write what happened in school that day. It was also one of my favourite parts of making content – writing down sketches and creating characters,” she says.

Koli’s novel follows the story of Avani, a bookworm who loves romance novels but is a cynic when it comes to finding love in real life. What happens when she meets Aman, a seemingly flawless man who seems to have stepped out of a romance novel himself? “Because of the life she’s had, Avani is a ‘romance cynic’, while Aman is ‘too good to be true’. It’s all about how Avani and Aman find their balance with her trust issues and his general flawlessness,” she explains.

The novel, which started off as a screenplay, has gone through countless iterations and drafts to be what it is now. “During the lockdown, I started ideating on concepts I wanted to make into films and shows. The book was never a plan. I just started writing like I would a journal and a few chapters started looking like a book. It took me a year for the first draft and edits kept going on till last week. My editors kept saying ‘Prajakta, the book needs to go to press’ and I’d say ‘I know I know one last change’,” she laughs.