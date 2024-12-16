Words of worth

BENGALURU: Ooru’s annual tradition of Bangalore Literature Festival – where thousands of book lovers gather to meet their favourite authors from all over the world – closed its 13th edition over the weekend at The Lalit Ashok, Seshadripuram.

Bringing together a vibrant community of writers, readers, publishers, actors, influencers, and musicians to celebrate the world of books, the festival attracted about 25,000 attendees this year, eager to share space with the best of the best in the literary circles.

Books, panels and packed rooms

Featuring a lineup of 350 speakers across two days of panel discussions, readings, and performances, the festival brought internationally acclaimed authors like William Darlymple, Ramachandra Guha and Manu S Pillai, who spoke about their books The Golden Road, Speaking with Nature, and Guns, Gods and Missionaries, respectively. “I’ve seen the festival grow over the years, and every year, the enthusiasm only grows stronger. Almost every session I’ve attended is packed, with people standing in aisles or sitting on the floor. Literature and books matter—they help us make sense of the world, connecting us to the past, present, and future,” says Pillai, a speaker on both days of the festival.

Nobel minds on stage

This year’s edition was particularly noteworthy as it featured intellectually stimulating sessions by two Nobel laureates — biologist Venki Ramakrishnan and economist Abhijit Banerjee. In a session based on his book Why We Die, Ramakrishnan delved into the moral, ethical, and social questions surrounding human mortality. “This quest is an eternal one, never fully answered. We must see ourselves as part of the larger fabric of life rather than as isolated individuals. Just as cells in our bodies die all the time and regenerate without us noticing, individuals may die, but life — and society — will carry on,” he remarks, reflecting on the societal implications of extended lifespans.