Nepalese couple flushes newborn down toilet, held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Harohalli police in Ramanagara district, investigating the case of a premature baby found flushed in a toilet at Dayanand Sagar Hospital, arrested a Nepalese couple in connection with the incident.

The accused, Amrutha Kumari, 20, and Surendra Mehra, 21, initially claimed that they were married. However, further investigations revealed that the couple was unmarried and had been living together for over two years. Both Amrutha and Surendra were working as labourers at an industry in Harohalli.

Amrutha told the police that the couple did not intend to kill the baby, claiming that the baby was stillborn. She explained that she developed complications during her pregnancy, which led to severe labour pain and heavy bleeding.

Amrutha was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she gave birth. She and Surendra then managed to escape with the baby and later flushed it down the toilet.

Based on CCTV and technical evidence, the police arrested the couple from their residence on December 12. The newborn’s body was discovered in a toilet on the hospital’s ground floor, after staff noticed a blockage.