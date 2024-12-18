Bengaluru man threatens to kill his baby, murdered by wife's family

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man was murdered by his wife’s relatives after he allegedly threatened to kill her and their 20-day-old baby. The incident took place in Siddapura police station limits early on Tuesday morning. The police have arrested three accused.

The deceased has been identified as Salman Khan, a factory worker. Khan had six cases against him at the Siddapura police station. The accused have been identified as Umar (40) and Syed Ansari (36), both relatives of the victim, and Mohammed Shoaib (27), a friend of the two other accused.

The police said Khan was an alcoholic, who frequently quarrelled with his wife. On Monday evening, the couple had a heated argument, during which Khan’s wife called the ‘Namma 112’ helpline. Upon learning that the police were on their way, Khan left.

Angered by his wife’s call to the police, Khan returned early on Tuesday, set his own bike on fire, and assaulted his wife. Fearing for her safety, Khan’s wife called her relatives, Umar and Ansari, for help.

They arrived with Shoaib, and a heated argument broke out, and Khan allegedly threatened to kill his baby with a knife. In an attempt to save the child, the accused attacked Khan with a wooden stick and snatched the baby from him.

The accused also snatched the knife from Khan and stabbed him multiple times. Khan was rushed to hospital, where he died.