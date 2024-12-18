Mosquito menace in Bengaluru after Cyclone Fengal

BENGALURU: Post cyclone Fengal that ravaged parts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the first week of December, Bengaluru is now grappling with a mosquito menace. Residents of areas such as Chandra Layout, Annasandra Palya in HAL, Vignana Nagar, Bellandur, Wilson Garden, Vinoba Nagar and others raised alarms, citing an increase in mosquitoes and urged civic authorities to swing into action to control the situation.

Many residents linked the issue to the accumulation of garbage in various black spots, which has been exacerbated by citizen’s careless disposal habits. These waste-filled areas have become ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“The continuous rain during the first week of December worsened the situation. Mosquitoes are breeding in parks and public spaces, making it difficult for walkers and joggers who come to these areas. The BBMP must ramp up fogging and spraying efforts to tackle this problem,” said a resident from Nanjarasappa Layout in Chandra Layout.

Reacting to the development, BBMP Health Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore said teams have already been deployed and they are doing the required task to control the mosquito menace.

A senior BBMP health official clarified that fogging and spraying teams ate actively working in the evenings, with plans to intensify efforts in the coming days. “Once the once the winter sets in, the mosquito menace will decrease naturally,” the official added.