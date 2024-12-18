Police to appeal in SC against bail to actor Darshan

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said the police department is in the process of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against bail granted to the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

“We will be sending a proposal to the government in this regard,” Dayananda said, during a press conference at his office. Reacting to a question whether the Goonda Act would be invoked against actor Darshan and others involved in the case, the commissioner said there is no such plan.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the kidnap and brutal killing of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, on Tuesday walked out of Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara after spending 179 days. She was in judicial custody since June 20.

The Karnataka High Court granted her bail on Friday. Due to government holidays on Saturday and Sunday, she was expected to come out of jail on Monday, but due to the delay in the court order reaching jail authorities, she was released on Tuesday.

Pavithra’s mother and brother welcomed her outside the jail. Pavithra, who walked till the police outpost to complete the exit formalities, was smiling. After her release, she is said to have first visited a temple near Thalagattapura on Kanakapura Road.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was also granted regular bail on Friday, is still in hospital. The other accused -- R Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, M Lakshman, Jagadish alias Jagga and Pradosh S Rao -- were also granted bail on the same day. Of the five accused, Lakshman was released from Shivamogga jail on Tuesday. Of the other four accused, some are still said to be in jail as they are facing difficulties getting surety.