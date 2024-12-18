The divine connection of Sufi music

BENGALURU: In a world that often feels fragmented, art serves as a bridge to something greater – a higher power of sorts. Few art forms encapsulate this transcendence better than Sufi music. Bengaluru witnessed this ethereal connection as the KM Sufi Ensemble, part of maestro AR Rahman’s prestigious KM Music Conservatory, enthralled the audience with the Kun Faya Kun Concert, bringing the 700-year-old Sufi musical tradition of qawwali to the stage recently.

“Sufi music is powerful and moving with its universal themes of love, devotion and self-discovery. We wanted to share this transformative experience with audiences, transcending cultural boundaries,” shares Jyoti Nair, Head of Preparatory Programmes at the KM Music Conservatory.

Marking the ensemble’s debut performance in Bengaluru, the concert was presented by the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) in collaboration with the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. The KM Sufi Ensemble was born out of Rahman’s deep love for Sufi music and its message of harmony and brotherhood.

Nair explains, “Our journey began with an exploration of India’s vast musical heritage, inspired by legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Guided by our mentors, we’ve delved into the ethics, aesthetics, and philosophy of Sufi music. Each performance is a labour of love and devotion, aiming to invoke unity, compassion, and inner peace.”