Actor Darshan discharged from hospital

BENGALURU: After spending 48 days in a private hospital in Kengeri for spinal-related treatment, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was discharged on Wednesday.

He was seen taking support of his son Vinish while coming out of the hospital. Darshan went to his wife Vijayalakshmi’s flat in Hosakerehalli.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with the kidnap and brutal murder of his fan 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. The victim was murdered at a shed in RR Nagar on June 8 and his body was found the next day in a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli. Darshan was arrested from Mysuru when he was returning to a hotel after a workout at a gym.

He was remanded in judicial custody on June 22 and was lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. Darshan was later shifted to the Ballari Central Prison on August 29 after his photograph and videos of getting special treatment in Bengaluru Prison went viral. Few prison officials were placed under suspension and some were even transferred.

During his stay in the Ballari Jail, Darshan reportedly developed issues related to his spine. He was granted interim bail on medical grounds by the High Court on October 30 and from the next day, he was lodged in the hospital for treatment.

Security was tightened near the apartment, as there is a strong possibility of his fans gathering in huge numbers to catch his glimpse. The apartment’s private security guards were also on alert.