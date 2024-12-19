BBMP lists 29 buildings in Chickpet for demolition

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South Zone Commissioner directed the officials to crack a whip against building owners for deviation and unauthorised construction. Following the directions, the Executive Engineer of Chickpet assembly has listed 29 such buildings for demolition.

According to BBMP officials, 29 such buildings with violations are from ward number 163 (VV Puram), 164 (Vidya Peeta) and 165 (Hombegowda Nagar).

“The Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers from the constituency are now visiting the spot along with the town planning department. The measurements of such buildings are recorded and notices are generated. So far, 65 buildings have been found in the Chickpet assembly segment. The palike has already prepared a list of 29 such buildings for demolition for severe deviation in the construction plan by adding illegal floors and construction without approvals,” said a senior engineer.

Another engineer said the owners used their clout and tried to ensure they did not get notices. But since there was clear-cut direction from the Chief Commissioner, and Lokayukta probing the Babusapalya incident and many engineers under Lokayukta lens, officials in South Zone were directed not to buckle under pressure.

However, residents and activists say this act of issuing notices to violators is just for record purposes, and in the field not one such building will be razed. “As the High Court had earlier said, if there is a bigger enemy for Bengaluru, it is BBMP. The only hope to see actions against illegal buildings across Bengaluru is when the court and Lokayukta registers the Suo-Motu case, pull up Chief Commissioner of BBMP and investigation agencies come out with a report indicting the engineers and town planning officials,” said a resident of VV Puram.