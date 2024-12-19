Fate of rotary flyover in Baiyappanahalli hangs in balance

BENGALURU: The finalisation of the contract to build the first elevated rotary flyover for the city near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli is a big question mark now. With complications arising due to exorbitant quotes made by bidders in the second round of tendering, the State government might be forced to accept the minimum bid or go in for a re-tendering. A decision on this could be taken by the Cabinet in a week’s time.

The flyover, to come up at the IOC junction, was sanctioned in the Feb 2024 budget at a cost of Rs 380 crore (inclusive of GST). “Easy access to SMVT station for passengers was a key objective.

Additionally, residents of Banaswadi, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Kamanahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar and Baiyappanahalli stand to benefit from relief in traffic congestion,” said a prominent localite, preferring to remain anonymous. The flyover will run to a length of 4.5 kms and will connect Maruti Seva Nagar to Banaswadi Main Road with a circular junction.

While the first round of bidding had a single bidder and had to be cancelled, the four companies who submitted bids during the second round of tendering have all quoted exorbitant rates, said a senior BBMP official.

City-based Star Infrastructure, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, RNS Infrastructure and NCC threw their hat in the ring. “Star Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder. However, even they have quoted around Rs 424 crore (inclusive of GST) which is 24.1% above the Standard Rate fixed by BBMP, which was Rs 380 crore,” the official explained. The project deadline is 24 months after the work order is issued.

“We have managed to convince the contractor to reduce that to 11% and they have agreed. The government wants it to be brought down to below 10%. Hence, the awarding of the contract has got delayed due to these negotiations,” explained another official.

Within a week to ten days, the Cabinet will take a call on whether to accept this bid or to go in for another round of re-tendering, he said. The three-month period to award the tender has anyway expired. “Retendering would entail further delay of the project,” he explained.

The project work is not going to be an easy one, another official said stating that the Doddabanswadi flyover near Mukunda Theatre had to be demolished first and all the debris shifted.