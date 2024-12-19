What when why where

Bengaluru

Let timeless melodies take you on a nostalgic journey under the stars.
Image used for representational purposes only
Sinatra Tunes

Experience the magic of Frank Sinatra’s classics with Nilanjanaa’s soulful vocals, Cannan’s smooth keyboard & drums, and Hirok’s melodic guitar. Let timeless melodies take you on a nostalgic journey under the stars.

When: December 21, 8pm

Where: Gilly’s Resto Bar, St Marks Road

Details: insider.in

Dance Vibes

Groove to electrifying beats with Novak, the Afrohouse and House music sensation. Let the viral DJ/Producer elevate your night with infectious rhythms and high-energy tracks.

When: December 20, 8pm

Where: One8 Commune, Ashok Nagar

Details: insider.in

Jam Night

Celebrate the weekend at El Lazina’s Jamming Carnival, open to all music enthusiasts every Friday. Bring your instruments, play along, and vibe with Bengaluru’s music lovers.

When: December 20, 8.30pm

Where: Dhwani - Bar and Kitchen, Indiranagar

Details: bookmyshow.com

Bringing Stories Alive

Join storyteller Aparna Jaishankar for an enchanting, interactive session crafted for young dreamers and families. Sit under a fairy-lit tent and explore magical worlds, both old and new.

When: December 22, 6pm

Where: Atta Galatta, Indiranagar

Call: 9632510126

Mountain Mystery

Watch The Ghost of the Mountains, a play based on Sujatha Padmanabhan’s story. Set in a Ladakhi village, the tale follows a mysterious visitor who angers the villagers but inspires one young boy to see things differently.

When: December 20, 6.30pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Details: bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

Carnival with a Cause

Enjoy carnival games, while indulging in food stalls, and shopping at a flea market. Vibe to music by Sangeetha Ravindranath, Swahaa, and Tzeitel’s Klezmer Trio. All proceeds will go towards medical care for differently-abled children and scholarships for underpriveleged and HIV-affected children.

When: December 19 & 20

Where: St.Joseph’s School, Vittal Mallya Road

Call: 08022226045

Radical Cinema

Experience Maa Bhoomi (1979), Goutam Ghose’s landmark Telugu film with English subtitles. This powerful tale follows Ramayya, a landless farmer who transforms into a guerrilla fighter during the Telangana uprising (1944-46), addressing social grievances and historical injustices.

When: December 22, 4pm

Where: Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road

Details: map-india.org

Comedy Unleashed

Laugh out loud with standup comic Pranav Sharma, known for relatable humour and viral content.

When: December 21, 5pm

Where: Mother Tekla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar

Details: bookmyshow.com

