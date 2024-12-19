What when why where

Sinatra Tunes
Experience the magic of Frank Sinatra’s classics with Nilanjanaa’s soulful vocals, Cannan’s smooth keyboard & drums, and Hirok’s melodic guitar. Let timeless melodies take you on a nostalgic journey under the stars.
When: December 21, 8pm
Where: Gilly’s Resto Bar, St Marks Road
Details: insider.in
Dance Vibes
Groove to electrifying beats with Novak, the Afrohouse and House music sensation. Let the viral DJ/Producer elevate your night with infectious rhythms and high-energy tracks.
When: December 20, 8pm
Where: One8 Commune, Ashok Nagar
Details: insider.in
Jam Night
Celebrate the weekend at El Lazina’s Jamming Carnival, open to all music enthusiasts every Friday. Bring your instruments, play along, and vibe with Bengaluru’s music lovers.
When: December 20, 8.30pm
Where: Dhwani - Bar and Kitchen, Indiranagar
Details: bookmyshow.com
Bringing Stories Alive
Join storyteller Aparna Jaishankar for an enchanting, interactive session crafted for young dreamers and families. Sit under a fairy-lit tent and explore magical worlds, both old and new.
When: December 22, 6pm
Where: Atta Galatta, Indiranagar
Call: 9632510126
Mountain Mystery
Watch The Ghost of the Mountains, a play based on Sujatha Padmanabhan’s story. Set in a Ladakhi village, the tale follows a mysterious visitor who angers the villagers but inspires one young boy to see things differently.
When: December 20, 6.30pm
Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur
Details: bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Carnival with a Cause
Enjoy carnival games, while indulging in food stalls, and shopping at a flea market. Vibe to music by Sangeetha Ravindranath, Swahaa, and Tzeitel’s Klezmer Trio. All proceeds will go towards medical care for differently-abled children and scholarships for underpriveleged and HIV-affected children.
When: December 19 & 20
Where: St.Joseph’s School, Vittal Mallya Road
Call: 08022226045
Radical Cinema
Experience Maa Bhoomi (1979), Goutam Ghose’s landmark Telugu film with English subtitles. This powerful tale follows Ramayya, a landless farmer who transforms into a guerrilla fighter during the Telangana uprising (1944-46), addressing social grievances and historical injustices.
When: December 22, 4pm
Where: Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road
Details: map-india.org
Comedy Unleashed
Laugh out loud with standup comic Pranav Sharma, known for relatable humour and viral content.
When: December 21, 5pm
Where: Mother Tekla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar
Details: bookmyshow.com