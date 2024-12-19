What when why where

Carnival with a Cause

Enjoy carnival games, while indulging in food stalls, and shopping at a flea market. Vibe to music by Sangeetha Ravindranath, Swahaa, and Tzeitel’s Klezmer Trio. All proceeds will go towards medical care for differently-abled children and scholarships for underpriveleged and HIV-affected children.

When: December 19 & 20

Where: St.Joseph’s School, Vittal Mallya Road

Call: 08022226045

Radical Cinema

Experience Maa Bhoomi (1979), Goutam Ghose’s landmark Telugu film with English subtitles. This powerful tale follows Ramayya, a landless farmer who transforms into a guerrilla fighter during the Telangana uprising (1944-46), addressing social grievances and historical injustices.

When: December 22, 4pm

Where: Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road

Details: map-india.org

Comedy Unleashed

Laugh out loud with standup comic Pranav Sharma, known for relatable humour and viral content.

When: December 21, 5pm

Where: Mother Tekla Auditorium, Ashok Nagar

Details: bookmyshow.com