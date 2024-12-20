Bengaluru activists rally against DK Shivakumar's controversial projects; cite ad-hoc planning

BENGALURU: In the wake of an online campaign by civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj, citizens and civil service groups in Bengaluru are now rallying against a proposed big-ticket project championed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. Activists are gearing up to hold seminars and discussions to oppose the project, which they consider an ill-planned, ad-hoc initiative.

Former additional chief secretary A Ravindra revealed plans to submit a memorandum to CM Siddaramaiah and DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, urging them to reconsider the project.

Prof Ashish Verma from IISc who conducted a study on Bengaluru’s Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS), stated that these projects could reduce ridership on existing MRTS lines like Metro.

Launching a scathing attack against DK Shivakumar, Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor of the Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru said, “This is a great shame because, under the Mysuru administration, Bengaluru even had a Metropolitan Planning Council,” he added.

Slamming the decision, civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj who has begun an online petition against tunnel road and skydeck which are big-ticket projects involving over Rs 10,000, said, seminars are being held, asking people to raise their voices against such projects.