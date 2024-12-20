Bengaluru's Rezwan Razack Museum of Indian Paper Money showcases rare currency

BENGALURU: For more than 55 years, one man’s unyielding passion has evolved into a spectacular historical treasure -- a paper currency museum, ‘Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money’, Brunton Road, in Bengaluru. It stands testimony to his remarkable journey.

The museum has gold mohurs from the Mughal era, radiant silver coins and an astonishing collection whose value today could easily run into thousands of crores. So profound is this collection that even the Reserve Bank of India took notice.

Former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was so taken with the museum that a scheduled 30-minute meeting extended into an unforgettable three-hour conversation with Rezwan Razack.

Razack, a seasoned author of two books, is now preparing to release his third, which delves into the captivating world of Indian paper money of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Yet, building this extraordinary museum was no simple task. Razack recalls a particularly fascinating chapter in his journey: the acquisition of four rare pre-Independence currency notes-Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 100. The twist? The seller was located in Portugal! Undeterred by the geographical challenge, Razack arranged for a friend to collect the precious notes from Europe, adding them to his collection.

His quest led him across cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, and beyond, scouring hundreds of unique currency notes and coins from all corners of India.

Among the crown jewels of this collection is a 1860s Rs 20 note, which serves as a reminder of a time when Indian currency was accepted not only across India but also in Burma, and the territories that would later become Pakistan and Bangladesh.