Garbage mafia rules city’s waste management, we are helpless: Karanata Dy CM Shivakumar

BELAGAVI: Terming waste management authorities in Bengaluru city a mafia, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday told the Legislative Council that the government plans to set up four large-scale plants to convert waste to energy in BBMP jurisdiction.

Replying to a question by members Keshav Prasad S and HS Gopinath on solid waste management problems in BBMP, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said governments, whether JDS, BJP or Congress, had failed to resolve the issue because of the ‘garbage mafia’, but he will find a permanent solution to it.

Shivakumar said waste-to-energy projects of small capacity were inadequate to address the issue, and several had failed in the last couple of years.

“I visited some projects in Hyderabad, Chennai and other places, and we are planning to establish four big waste energy projects in four zones of BBMP. We are also looking for land in a radius of 15km for the purpose,” he said.

The deputy CM said contractors involved in solid waste management had formed a cartel and indulged in blackmail to get their funds released. “We have discussed the issue with Bengaluru legislators and they have agreed to find a permanent solution to tackle the garbage mafia. Only waste-to-energy projects with investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore can sustain. Soon after finalizing the plan, tenders will be floated,” he said.

Replying to a query by Umashree that the government would be taking steps to increase the number of baby feeding centres, BJP members sought to set up bigger baby feeding centres and constructing more toilets.