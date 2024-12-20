Protests in Bengaluru demand 'unconditional apology' from Shah over Ambedkar remarks

BENGALURU: Members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat, Bangalore University Research Scholars’ Association, Ambedkar Students’ Association of GKVK, All India Students’ Association and others protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar. The protest was held at Freedom Park on Thursday.

Protestors demanded the resignation of Amit Shah by issuing a public apology.

“Shah must issue an unconditional apology to the nation for his offensive remarks. Anything less would all the more signify the already significant complicity of the government in perpetuating caste-based discrimination and its unwillingness to respect the foundation values of our democracy,” the protestors said.

The RSS’s discomfort with Ambedkar comes at a time when there have been repeated calls from the extremist Hindu right-wing to amend or replace the Constitution.

Shah’s words trivialise the historical and ongoing struggles of Dalits, adivasis, and other marginalised communities who see Ambedkar as a beacon of hope and resistance and his vision of social justice as a guiding force, the protestors added.

Meanwhile, several PG students, researchers, teaching and non-teaching staff of Bangalore University staged a massive protest in front of the university’s headquarter in Jnanabharathi.

Demanding apology from Amit Shah, the students also tried to burn the Union Home Minister’s effigy, which was averted by the police.