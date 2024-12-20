Traffic disrupts as driver abandons truck after he was denied entry to Bengaluru's NICE Road

BENGALURU: Traffic was affected for more than an hour on the NICE-Hosur Road near White Feather Convention Centre after the driver of a Nagaland registered 16-wheel truck parked the truck in the middle of the road and fled.

Sources said the truck was denied entry into the city, owing to the ban on the entry of heavy goods vehicles from 4.30 pm to 8 pm. The driver is also said to have argued with the policemen who tried to convince him to park the truck on the service road. As the driver had fled with the keys of the truck, traffic police had to use keys of other trucks to park it by the side. A FIR has been filed against the driver.

Police sources said the driver had parked the truck horizontally, ensuring that even a bike could not sneak in the gap. However, traffic police managed to divert vehicles to the service road. The other truck drivers gathered at the spot and co-operated with the police by giving their keys. The truck started with one such key and it was moved to the side. As the driver did not return, traffic police parked it in the vicinity of the Electronics City traffic police station.

“As the accused truck driver was hell-bent, the traffic police issued him a challan of Rs 2,000. Irked over the fine, the accused driver parked the truck on the main road and fled. The incident happened at 8 pm on Wednesday,” said the police.

There were rumours that other truck drivers staged a protest by blocking the road, supporting the accused driver as he was reportedly caned by the traffic police. Shiva Prakash Devaraju, DCP (Traffic South) said the truck driver was not been beaten by the traffic police. “Everything has been recorded in the body-worn cameras of the traffic police. There were no protests by other drivers. The accused is yet to be traced,” he added.