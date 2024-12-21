34 students, teachers on tour injured as bus overturns in Honnavar

HONNAVAR : As many as 34 students and teachers sustained minor injuries when the private bus in which they were travelling overturned near Aroli Cross in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district, late Thursday night. The bus was carrying 40 people and was returning to Kolar from an educational trip to Gokarna, when the accident took place.

The students and teachers who suffered minor injuries were shifted to Honnavar Government Hospital with the assistance of police and locals. Among them, two boys and two girls need advanced medical treatment and were referred to Manipal’s KMC Hospital on the advice of doctors. They have already reached the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The accident took place near Honnavar town, at a curve near Aroli in Mugwa Gram Panchayat limits. The bus was carrying students from Karnataka High School in Mastihalli, Malur taluk, Kolar district.

This is the fourth such accident being reported in the district over the past month which involves students on educational tours.