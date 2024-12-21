BENGALURU: Sania Mirza, the former doubles World No 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, is a name synonymous with excellence and empowerment. Mirza, who was recently in the city to unveil carpet wall art pieces, inspired by paintings created by children on an autism spectrum, shares insights that go beyond the court, offering a glimpse into the mind of a champion who continues to inspire millions around the world.

The tennis star, who is also seen promoting other causes like inclusivity and equality in household chores, elaborates, “Equality is about equal opportunity. Asking the right questions at every given point is key. We can certainly talk to men about equality but for equality to happen, it is the woman who truly needs to believe that she is empowered.”

While most people struggle with change, Mirza reflects, “I think change is the only constant. Change can be good and bad – there will be moments where you may feel bad but that change can lead to something greater tomorrow. So, change is something I look forward to. It is necessary for us to progress not just individually but as a society.”