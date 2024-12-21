BENGALURU: Sania Mirza, the former doubles World No 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, is a name synonymous with excellence and empowerment. Mirza, who was recently in the city to unveil carpet wall art pieces, inspired by paintings created by children on an autism spectrum, shares insights that go beyond the court, offering a glimpse into the mind of a champion who continues to inspire millions around the world.
The tennis star, who is also seen promoting other causes like inclusivity and equality in household chores, elaborates, “Equality is about equal opportunity. Asking the right questions at every given point is key. We can certainly talk to men about equality but for equality to happen, it is the woman who truly needs to believe that she is empowered.”
While most people struggle with change, Mirza reflects, “I think change is the only constant. Change can be good and bad – there will be moments where you may feel bad but that change can lead to something greater tomorrow. So, change is something I look forward to. It is necessary for us to progress not just individually but as a society.”
Successful sportspeople are, more often than not, excellent self-motivators. Mirza is no exception, pointing out that she keeps herself motivated all the time. “My goals keep changing; when I used to play, there used to be certain goals and now, there are other goals,” she notes.
Mirza is now in a different phase of her life, where she is embracing motherhood. “I always wanted to be a mother. This is one of the most gratifying and wholesome experiences that a human being can have. It has helped me evolve into a selfless person. Once you become a mother, you love a child in a way you don’t think that you are capable of loving another human being.”
Sharing a message for her fans, she says, “Always try and do the right thing for a better tomorrow.”