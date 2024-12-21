Identify locations to construct public toilets in Mahadevapura, says BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to identify suitable locations for constructing public toilets in Mahadevapura zone. During the ‘Chief Commissioner’s Walk in the Zone’, a citizen requested the construction of public toilets in specific areas. Responding to the same, Girinath assured that steps were being taken to construct 200 new high-tech public toilets in the corporation limits.

He also said that officials have been directed to identify vacant land and call for tenders to complete the project within a set timeframe. Addressing another issue, Girinath acknowledged complaints about water overflowing from drains onto roads in areas like KR Puram, including RNS Colony, Jai Bhuvaneshwari Layout, and Banashankari Layout, which has increased mosquito breeding.

The Zonal Commissioner and Zonal Joint Commissioner inspected the sites, initiated pesticide spraying and fogging, and instructed health officers to intensify mosquito control efforts.

“Most of the problems raised by citizens last time have been resolved. Some other problems are long-term problems, and appropriate steps are being taken to resolve them as soon as possible. In today’s programme, more than 35 complaints were received from citizens, and officials have been instructed to resolve them as soon as possible,” Girinath added.