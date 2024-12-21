‘Tunnel road, other projects a waste of public money’

BENGALURU: Professor Ashish Verma from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) raised concerns over the proposed 18-km tunnel road and double-decker corridor projects in Bengaluru, calling them a waste of ‘public money.’

Verma stated that his report to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Rail Infrastructure Development (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) highlights how these projects could reduce ridership of the existing Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS), while encouraging private vehicle usage.

Sharing insights from his study, Verma emphasised that a well-integrated MRTS network could achieve an 80% sustainable modal share by 2041, while alleviating congestion and enhancing urban connectivity. However, the analysis reveals that double-decker corridors and tunnel road encourage private vehicle usage, reduce public transit ridership, and exacerbate environmental and social disparities, he said.

“Recommendations like increased suburban rail capacity, comprehensive MRTS coverage, and seamless modal integration to foster an equitable, scalable, and resilient urban mobility framework have been suggested against the proposed tunnel road and double-decker corridor,” he added.

Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru criticised the Karnataka government for failing to activate the Metropolitan Planning Committee, which he said is essential for urban planning. He urged the government to prioritise authority in urban planning decisions.

Further, DT Davere’s from the Bangalore Environment Trust also pointed out legal lapses in the proposal, stating that the project bypassed the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and was not discussed at the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). “The MPS exists only on paper,” he said, adding that the RTI request for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been answered.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee of NGO CIVIC and organiser of the seminar ‘Misplaced Priorities Of BBMP’s Projects’ highlighted public dissatisfaction with such big-ticket projects, advocating instead for investment in increasing the fleet of BMTC buses and ensuring last mile connectivity. A Ravindra, who moderated the seminar, asked the activists to submit a memorandum to CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.