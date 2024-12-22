Arrest warrant against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged PF fraud

BENGALURU: An arrest warrant was issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud in connection with the provident fund(PF) contributions of employees at a clothing company run by him. Uthappa has time till December 27 to pay the dues of Rs 23,36,600, or face arrest. The arrest warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer, KR Puram in Bengaluru.

In his warrant of arrest dated December 4, Reddy has alleged that Rs 23.36 lakh was to be recovered from Uthappa, the defaulter, as he is the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, located at 13th main, HAL 2nd stage in Indiranagar.

“Due to non-remittance of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund (PF) accounts of poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest,” the letter sent by post to the Pulakeshinagar Station House Officer (SHO) read.

A senior police officer said that Uthappa is presently not residing in the address mentioned in the warrant for over a year. “He is currently living in Dubai with his family. We have returned the warrant to the PF office in KR Puram, informing them that Uthappa is no longer within our jurisdiction.” The officer further added that no FIR has been registered against him yet.

In response to the arrest warrant issued against him, Robin Uthappa clarified that he did not play an executive role nor was involved in the day-to-day operations, in all the companies he funded till date.

“I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House. In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses.