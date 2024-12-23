Bengaluru car crash: Truck driver's surgery delayed; police to continue investigation after discharge

BENGALURU: A day after the CEO of a Bengaluru-based software company and five of his family members, including three children, died on the spot when a container truck toppled and crushed their car on Saturday on Tumakuru Road, the driver of the truck is still in hospital, and is set to undergo surgery on Monday. Police are awaiting his discharge to carry on with their investigation.

Meanwhile, police denied reports that they are searching for a blue car that allegedly caused the truck to slow down and overturn. The officer questioned the existence of evidence linking the blue car to the accident, which is claimed to be the reason for the mishap.

A senior officer said the truck driver, identified as Harsif Ansari from Jharkhand, will undergo a leg surgery on Monday.

“After he is discharged from hospital, we will take him into custody. We have seized the truck that caused the accident.”

Nelamangala Traffic Police registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, based on a complaint filed by the deceased Chandram Yegapagol’s brother. The case is investigated by the DySP Nelamangala. Investigations are continuing.

The family of six was travelling to their hometown in Vijayapura from Bengaluru, when the ill-fated container carrying 40 tonnes of cement poles lost control near Talakere on NH-4. The accident occurred when the truck, attempting to avoid rear-ending a car that reportedly slowed down abruptly in front of it, crossed the median, overturned and crushed a car in the opposite lane around 11am Saturday. The last rites of the six victims were held at their hometown on Sunday.