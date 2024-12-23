Celebrating the spirit of 'My-Bangalore': A week of reflection, connections, and culinary delights

BENGALURU: Life has a funny way of throwing a curve ball at you when you least expect it. Unfortunately, I had to come to terms with losing a young bright and effervescent young girl, all of 37, who passed away leaving her family and friends reeling with shock! I don’t want to get into the semantics, but needless to say, something like this makes one question the very veracity of a belief system.
But, when one sits back to reflect, there is always a lesson to be learned, and intricate realisations to be had. I learned to be grateful for every extra minute I get to spend with the people I love and how not to be bitter and surrender, to what at times may seem to be unreasonable or unfair.
This week was all about being with and celebrating ‘Bangaloreans’.The lovely Kaveri Singhji, a third generation ‘Bangalorewalla’ and an army-brat like a lot of us, honed upon an idea for a book to celebrate the quintessential ‘Bangalorean’. She and her team, of photographers, writers and content-creators (who all seamlessly wanted to be a part of this venture) organically joined her from all over the world to breathe life into this book.
Many of my long-time friends featured in the book and the inauguration was at the beautiful Museum of Art and Photography (MAP). The event was like a walk down memory lane as artistes, social entrepreneurs, writers and philanthropists walked up to the dais, the mighty and the simple rubbing shoulders and each one being an integral cog in the wheel... This is ‘my-Bangalore’. A beautiful city filled with ‘people-of-substance’!
I barely get to meet with good-friend Madhav Sehgal VP/GM of the Leela Palaces. He travels so extensively that he can give the Interpret-traveller, Ibn Battua a complex! So when we crossed paths literally for a millisecond, he extracted a promise from me to dine with him and his friends and experience the on-going Italian-truffle (Il-Tartufo) festival at Le Cirque at the Leela.
That was not an invitation to turn down as the signature Italian-truffle dishes (my fave) served there, are simply outstanding! Needless to say a cosy dinner with the ‘boss-man’ was exemplary and since we were an intimate bunch of 6/7 people the sustenance, the ambrosia and the conversation was exemplary too! It was great meeting the ‘unseen’ but powerful people who keep a low-profile but who pack a punch. Sigh! Again this is ‘my-Bangalore’, understated, innovatory and refined. Add in this mix, Il-Tartufo and the finest of Italian wines, then one has oneself an evening which oozes with finesse!
My week would not be finished, without mentioning Surbhi Sharma, the Spanish Honorary Consul at Bangalore. The lovely nymphet has ably held this position for over a decade, and she has become synonymous with the popularity of Spain here, both for trade and tourism. Juan Antonio March, the Spanish Ambassador presided over the Spanish-Constitution-Day party with all the hoi-oligoi, (the chosen ‘few’) of Bangalore.
Surbhi, is an auld ‘Bangalore-child’ with her background being rooted in the deep armed-forces culture of our city. Again, her parents knew mine and the list goes on. Other than a smattering of various Hon Consuls of various countries (big, small and some remotely unheard of ones) the room was buzzing with namma-ooru’s, entrepreneurs, artists, CEO’s and their ilk.
This is ‘my-Bangalore’!
(The writer’s views are personal)