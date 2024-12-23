Celebrating the spirit of 'My-Bangalore': A week of reflection, connections, and culinary delights

BENGALURU: Life has a funny way of throwing a curve ball at you when you least expect it. Unfortunately, I had to come to terms with losing a young bright and effervescent young girl, all of 37, who passed away leaving her family and friends reeling with shock! I don’t want to get into the semantics, but needless to say, something like this makes one question the very veracity of a belief system.

But, when one sits back to reflect, there is always a lesson to be learned, and intricate realisations to be had. I learned to be grateful for every extra minute I get to spend with the people I love and how not to be bitter and surrender, to what at times may seem to be unreasonable or unfair.

This week was all about being with and celebrating ‘Bangaloreans’.The lovely Kaveri Singhji, a third generation ‘Bangalorewalla’ and an army-brat like a lot of us, honed upon an idea for a book to celebrate the quintessential ‘Bangalorean’. She and her team, of photographers, writers and content-creators (who all seamlessly wanted to be a part of this venture) organically joined her from all over the world to breathe life into this book.

Many of my long-time friends featured in the book and the inauguration was at the beautiful Museum of Art and Photography (MAP). The event was like a walk down memory lane as artistes, social entrepreneurs, writers and philanthropists walked up to the dais, the mighty and the simple rubbing shoulders and each one being an integral cog in the wheel... This is ‘my-Bangalore’. A beautiful city filled with ‘people-of-substance’!