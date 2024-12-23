Experts highlight challenges in proving abetment to suicide in Bengaluru techie case; low conviction rates persist

BENGALURU: While the police have registered ‘abetment to suicide’ charges against the accused in the Atul Subhash suicide case, experts opine that proving abetment to suicide cases is a very difficult task. Bengaluru has seen 388 abetment to suicide cases in the last three years, yet the conviction rate remains at an alarming 0.

According to the data, 116 cases have been registered in 2024 (up to December), with 44 cases pending trial and 72 under investigation. In 2023 and 2022, 133 and 139 cases were registered, respectively.

Atul Subhash (34), a techie, died by suicide in Bengaluru on December 9. He had left behind a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video, and a checklist accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. While his wife, Nikita Singhania, was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag, were picked up from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Abetment to suicide is an offense under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which states that if someone abets, entices, or compels another person to commit suicide, they can be punished. This section previously fell under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The punishment for this crime is up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, senior advocate Rajalaxmi Ankalagi said that in abetment to suicide cases, it is crucial to first determine whether the victim’s decision to end his or her life was based on personal perception or real circumstances. Most abetment to suicide cases involve victims who were subjected to harassment, torture, or mental pressure, Ankalagi said. “In some cases, such as dowry and harassment-related deaths, family members of the victim often file a complaint alleging abetment to suicide against the in-laws.