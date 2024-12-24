After three years, auto fares likely to be revised in Karnataka

Speaking to TNIE, Autorickshaw Driver’s Union General Secretary Rudra Murthy said, “Operational costs of autos have steadily gone up year after year. Right from the cost of fuel, spare parts, and tyres have gone up increasing the operational cost of autos. However, the auto fares which were revised in 2021, have remained the same.”

Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union President M Manjunath said, “Costs of all the essential commodities have sky-rocketed. School fees, hospital expenses and every other thing have witnessed hike. How are auto-drivers supposed to run their families? Many are trapped in credit cycle, where they are struggling to pay interest.”

Salaries of government and private company employees are revised regularly. Auto drivers solely depend on the meter fare and regular revision of fares in accordance with increasing costs should be considered.

Earlier, auto drivers would give Rs 100 every day to their home makers, and save some money. But now, with increasing costs, auto drivers are unable to take care of the needs of their families, Manjunath said.

Rudra Murthy pointed out that the auto fares have been revised in Mangaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga.

“Illegal bike taxi operations have severely affected the auto drivers. The matter of bike taxis is in the High Court. Some auto drivers wish that the fares be revised after the bike taxis are completely banned in the state,” he said.