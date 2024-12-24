Bengaluru: Pothole-ridden roads, overflowing sewage irk Kothanur residents

BENGALURU: Pothole-ridden roads, clogged drains, overflowing raw sewage, foul odours from open drains, and rising pollution have become a daily nightmare for hundreds of residents in Kothanur, located in the Horamavu ward of KR Puram assembly constituency in Mahadevapura zone under the BBMP.

Besides, unfinished construction material litter the road, thus causing frequent traffic congestion. Narrow, pothole-ridden roads, combined with waterlogging during rains, pose a daily hazard for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, particularly college students. Despite escalating the issue to ward engineers and elected representatives, residents claim their pleas have been ignored for the last three years.

Residents also claim that every time BBMP takes up pothole filling works, they resurface in no time, thus exposing the quality of work. “The roads in my area are in terrible shape. Potholes and waterlogging during rains make commuting extremely risky. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken,” said Varkhey Thomas, a resident of Horamavu.

Umesh Babu, another resident, told TNIE, “Kothanur’s issues remain unresolved with no elections held for BBMP. Residents are left without proper public administration or accountability.”

Besides, the situation has also worsened air quality, with dust from construction debris and vehicle emissions adding to pollution. Residents report increasing cases of respiratory problems and allergies, further amplifying their concerns.

BBMP officials responded to growing concerns, stating that action would be taken. “We are aware of the difficulties faced by residents in Kothanur and Horamavu. Developmental works have begun, and pothole filling will commence systematically,” stated Channabasappa M, BBMP executive engineer of KR Pura sub-division. He also assured to warn people from dumping debris by the road and footpaths.

While promises have been made, residents remain sceptical, urging authorities to take swift action and ensure sustainable urban development in Kothanur.