Bengaluru: Techie accused of cheating woman

BENGALURU: Electronics City police have registered a case against a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman.

In her complaint filed on Saturday, Divya, 32, (name changed), a resident of Dodda Thoguru, who works for a bank in a tech park, alleged that K Arava, the techie from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, was in a relationship with her and promised to marry her after divorcing his wife. She also accused Arava of forcing her to undergo an abortion at a hospital in Kolkata.

Sensing that she might create problems for him, the accused visited her flat in Electronics City last weekend and reportedly deleted all their private pictures and videos from her cellphone. He allegedly assaulted her before leaving her flat.

After undergoing treatment in a private hospital near her apartment, she filed the complaint. Divya and Arava met in 2017 when they were working with an IT company and reportedly fell in love in 2019.

The same year, he is alleged to have married another woman. When Divya took him to task for marrying another woman, he convinced her that he would divorce his wife and marry her.

In 2021, Arava stopped communicating with Divya after his wife became pregnant. Two years later, he met Divya and they resumed their relationship after he promised her that he would marry her soon. He even borrowed money from her.

A team will be sent to Kakinada to arrest the techie, said a police officer. A case of causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent (IPC 313), cheating (IPC 420) has been registered against the accused.