BENGALURU: As the air turns crisp and the festive cheer begins to fill the city, there is nothing quite like indulging in a creamy cup of eggnog or an aromatic sip of mulled wine sangria. The tradition of Christmas drinks dates back to the medieval ages, when midwinter festivals brought communities together to foster camaraderie and combat the chill.

While the Romans in the medieval ages preferred warming wines with spices, nowadays, Gen Z prefers ordering cinnamon-spiced lattes, reflecting the timeless traditions of Christmas drinks.

With the rise of crafted cocktail bars and do-it-yourself drinks, the cocktail landscape has evolved into a vibrant one, featuring a colourful array of beverages, from espresso martinis to gingerbread sours, which embrace modern creations along with honouring past traditions. Here’s a list of best cocktails for spreading the Christmas cheer.

Not Your Usual Jingle Bells

Ingredients

Dates coffee infused syrup - 30 ml

Whiskey- 50ml

Hazelnut froth ( garnish)

Magical Spoon( garnish)

Preparations: Combine 50 ml of Whiskey and 30 ml of dates coffee-infused syrup in a shaker. Shake well to blend. Strain into a glass and garnish with hazelnut froth and add a magical spoon.

Buon Natale

Ingredients

White rum - 45ml

Lime juice - 15 ml

Sugar syrup - 10 ml

Orgeat syrup - 15 ml

Pineapple juice - 60 ml

Banana and smoked litchi froth(for garnish)

Preparations: Combine white rum, lime juice, sugar syrup, orgeat syrup, and pineapple juice in a shaker. Shake well, strain into a chilled glass, and garnish with banana and smoked litchi froth for a tropical, smoky finish.