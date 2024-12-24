‘If you get stuck in one place, you’re not growing,' says Sunny Leone

BENGALURU: Sunny Leone has a rare gift – the kind of effortless charm that makes you feel like you’re catching up with an old friend over coffee. Recently in the city to DJ at an exclusive event at a club in HSR Layout, Leone opens up about her work, her life as a mom, and more.

Excited about Shero, a psychological thriller and her first multilingual film, she says, “Working on Shero was an absolute blast, and it was a challenge too. I learned every line in the film on my own, without being prompted. Thankfully, I had incredible help and a fantastic coach who made things much easier, especially when it came to understanding how to deliver some of those lines.”

The movie also demanded that Leone perform all her stunts. “Some parts were tough – like this chair I was tied to, which was made of solid wood. It was so heavy, and I had to figure out how to break it open. There was also a moment where I was dropped from three or four feet in the air. That didn’t feel great! But, you know, we all have a job to do, and we kept moving forward,” she laughs.

With other projects in the pipeline, Leone is keeping mum about the details. “I hope people enjoy Shero. It’s a deeply serious psychological thriller, and I think it has all the elements to capture people’s attention,” she shares, hinting at more surprises to come.

Despite her packed schedule, Leone manages to prioritise her family, which she credits to clear communication. “Managing time between children and work can be difficult. You have to have good communication with your children so that they understand that when I’m at work, I’m at work and when I’m home, I’m home. When I’m home, my entire time is dedicated to them and they understand that,” she says.