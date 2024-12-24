Lokayukta special court denies anticipatory bail to BBMP officer

BENGALURU: A Lokayukta special court rejected an anticipatory bail petition of T Lalitha, Assistant Revenue Officer (Welfare), Office of the Joint Commissioner of BBMP at Seshadripuram, in a case related to misuse of crores of rupees earmarked for various welfare schemes, in collusion with other officials and private agents.

Judge KM Radhakrishna of the Special Court for trying cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act rejected the petition filed by Lalitha, who is accused No.1, observing that her custodial interrogation is necessary to prevent possible destruction of evidence and to ensure an effective investigation to bring real culprits to justice.

Lokayukta police are probing a complaint filed by Manjunath, president of Samruddi Bharatha Foundation, against Lalitha and others. Manjunath’s allegations target joint commissioners, assistant commissioners, deputy finance controller, assistant revenue officers and private agents for allegedly misusing crores of rupees earmarked for small entrepreneurs and self-help employment schemes between 2017 and 2021. He has alleged that the accused fabricated documents in the name of beneficiaries like Dalits, minorities, widows, differently abled and unemployed youth.

Lalitha denied the allegations, but the Lokayukta police contended that they recovered innumerable documents, including bills, when they searched her house.

The court noted that the perusal of the record indicates not only the involvement of this accused, but also officers of higher cadres in the BBMP in collusion with private agents. The accused have committed alleged crimes like creation of false and forged documents, financial fraud, misappropriation and cheating, the court said.