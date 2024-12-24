‘Sleigh’ it with a merry feast!

BENGALURU: The festive season is a time of joy, warmth, and togetherness, and nothing captures the spirit of Christmas quite like the act of gifting. From decadent gourmet treats to indulgent bakes, festive spirits, and centrepieces perfect for holiday feasts, our guide will help you make the season magical for your loved ones
Gourmet Delights
SAPA’s Festive Treats: A hallmark of SAPA’s festive offerings,
the stollen (Rs 1,950) is a rich, fruit-filled German Christmas bread that ages beautifully over six months, intensifying its flavours. Ideal for leisurely breakfasts or sharing during celebrations, it is packaged with Dina Weber’s German-inspired storytelling. Orders can be placed via Instagram @sapabakery.
303 Bakehouse Floral Cupcakes:
These exquisite buttercream cupcakes are an artistic and delicious way to spread Christmas cheer. A box of six cupcakes costs Rs 729 and can be ordered by contacting Priyanka Christina Sams at 9741576055.
Honoré Panettone:
Crafted by Ponnanna MP, this traditional Italian panettone is naturally leavened over three days. Priced at Rs 999, it is a luxurious yet affordable festive treat, perfect for gifting or sharing during Christmas and New Year. Available via honore.in or call 8884222250.
Delectable Centrepieces
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel:
Chef Somasundaram presents a signature imported slow roasted turkey, marinated with aromatic spices and served with cranberry sauce and red wine jus. Priced at Rs 12,999++, it serves 8-10 guests.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru:
Their turkey feast, priced at Rs 14,500++, serves 6-8 guests and includes roast potatoes, sautéed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and gravy, making it a convenient and festive choice for home celebrations.
Festive Spirits
Paul John Single Malt Christmas Edition 2024:
The seventh release in this exclusive series, the unpeated single malt whisky from Goa is matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in Caribbean Rum and Virgin Oak Casks. With aromas of mango, pineapple, and sweet vanilla, it delivers a rich and indulgent finish. Non-chill filtered, this limited-edition makes for a perfect gift for whisky enthusiasts. Visit pauljohnwhisky.com for more information.
Siren Cocktail Bar:
Beverage Head Ashish Tamta creates the Apple Pie cocktail, with a nod to warmth, love, and tradition. As a beloved feature of Christmas dinners, apple pie embodies the joy and comfort that are at the heart of the festive season.
Maverick & Farmer:
Seasonal drinks like Candy Cane spiced cold brew, Christmas Blend Coffee-tini, and mulled cascara infused with festive spices are available at all three Bengaluru outlets, starting at Rs 300++.
Sweet Touches
Paper & Pie: The Strawberry Cheesecake from Paper & Pie is a delightful dessert, featuring a cream-filled strawberry shaped like an adorable snowman. It blends the tartness of fresh strawberries with a crumbly biscuit base, creating a perfect balance of textures.
Olive Beach: Indulge in a classic Yule log made with rich dark chocolate sponge, rolled with a smooth vanilla pastry cream. It’s beautifully decorated with chocolate pinecones, meringue, and fresh berries, making it a festive centrepiece for your celebrations.
Bakery Indulgences
Magnolia Bakery: Spread Christmas cheer with handmade festive specials, including Christmas-themed piped cupcakes. These treats start at Rs 250++ and are available in-store and online.
Aslam Gafoor
(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast)