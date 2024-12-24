‘Sleigh’ it with a merry feast!

BENGALURU: The festive season is a time of joy, warmth, and togetherness, and nothing captures the spirit of Christmas quite like the act of gifting. From decadent gourmet treats to indulgent bakes, festive spirits, and centrepieces perfect for holiday feasts, our guide will help you make the season magical for your loved ones

Gourmet Delights

SAPA’s Festive Treats: A hallmark of SAPA’s festive offerings,

the stollen (Rs 1,950) is a rich, fruit-filled German Christmas bread that ages beautifully over six months, intensifying its flavours. Ideal for leisurely breakfasts or sharing during celebrations, it is packaged with Dina Weber’s German-inspired storytelling. Orders can be placed via Instagram @sapabakery.

303 Bakehouse Floral Cupcakes:

These exquisite buttercream cupcakes are an artistic and delicious way to spread Christmas cheer. A box of six cupcakes costs Rs 729 and can be ordered by contacting Priyanka Christina Sams at 9741576055.

Honoré Panettone:

Crafted by Ponnanna MP, this traditional Italian panettone is naturally leavened over three days. Priced at Rs 999, it is a luxurious yet affordable festive treat, perfect for gifting or sharing during Christmas and New Year. Available via honore.in or call 8884222250.