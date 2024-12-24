Two maternal deaths in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While the recent maternity deaths in Ballari at the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital owing to the alleged use of substandard IV fluid, had shocked the state, two maternal deaths have been reported from Bengaluru on Monday.

One death has been reported from the government-run Vani Vilas Hospital, while the other is from a private hospital.

A 27-year-old woman, named Talukdar Mandal, hailing from West Bengal, died at Vani Vilas Hospital. Doctors from the hospital said that all necessary treatment was given to the woman and she died owing to excessive bleeding.

“She was admitted to KC General Hospital for the delivery of her second child on Sunday morning and by evening she delivered a child through normal delivery.

However, she witnessed an amniotic fluid embolism which caused excessive bleeding in the night,” Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Savitha C said. The woman was rushed to Vani Vilas for advanced treatment. She was given all the necessary treatment. However, she died on Monday, the doctor said. The doctor added that she was given the best treatment and there was no negligence from them in treatment.

In another death, Anusha, a native of Kadur taluk, who delivered a boy baby last month, and was admitted to a private hospital for surgery, died.