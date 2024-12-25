Big strides, setbacks in healthcare mark eventful in 2024

BENGALURU: In a year marked by some significant strides in public health, Karnataka finds itself at a critical juncture. Despite significant strides, recent tragic events highlight deep vulnerabilities that cannot be overlooked.

Initiatives like the Gruha Arogya Yojana and FSSAI’s clampdowns on hazardous substances in food have been welcomed, reflecting a proactive approach to healthcare. These measures are vital, especially in addressing the rising burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and they reflect a growing awareness of the need for accessible, community-based healthcare.

However, these achievements are overshadowed by persistent flaws within the system. The recent maternal deaths in Ballari, linked to a batch of contaminated Ringer’s Lactate from an authorised supplier, serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by substandard medical supplies.

The fact that these drugs came from an approved channel is deeply troubling and underscores the urgency of tightening oversight in pharmaceutical distribution.

One preventable death is one too many, and public trust in the system is eroding rapidly. Equally concerning is the increasing violence against healthcare workers in the state.

The disturbing rise in attacks on doctors and medical professionals signals a breakdown in societal respect for those on the front lines of health. The tragic murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the assault on an oncologist in Chennai should send a clear message - the safety of healthcare workers must be prioritized.

Healthcare professionals already grapple with overburdened systems and limited resources, and the added threat of physical violence only worsens an already precarious situation.

However, despite these challenges, there are signs of hope. Bengaluru’s IISc has set a new standard in redefining ageing, focusing not just on longevity but on healthy ageing. This shift towards promoting physical and mental well-being in older adults is not only forward-thinking but also essential in managing the growing burden of chronic diseases like dementia and diabetes.

However, one of the most important highlights this year was food safety making headway. FSSAI’s enforcement against harmful additives, like artificial colours in street foods, is a crucial step in protecting public health. Food safety will be the next pandemic if immediate and strict measures are not put in place.