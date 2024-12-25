Egg thrown at RR Nagar MLA Munirathna

BENGALURU: 60-year-old BJP MLA Munirathna from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency was pelted with an egg at an event on Wednesday morning. He was attacked while returning to his car after attending the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of late Prime Minister and BJP leader Attal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP's party office in Nandini Layout. Miscreants even damaged his car by hurling stones at it.

The policemen who were at the venue rescued the MLA before he was pelted with more eggs or stones and took him to a safer location.

Condemning the incident, BJP party workers staged a protest in front of Dr Rajkumar's memorial in Sree Kanteerava Studio, which is near the location where the egg was thrown at Munirathna, shouting slogans against the Congress government.

The incident is said to have happened at around 11.30 am.

The MLA was later taken to the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram claiming that it was an attempt to murder him as the egg contained acid.

The MLA underwent treatment in the hospital as an inpatient. Doctors treating the MLA said that multiple tests have been done, results of which are awaited to confirm whether he was subjected to acid attack. KC General Hospital's medical superitendent Dr Mohan R, confirmed that there is nothing dangerous and to worry about.