Four CA interns among six held for conning firm staff of Rs 58 lakhs

BENGALURU: The Southeast CEN Police arrested six persons, including four Chartered Accountant (CA) interns, for allegedly duping a woman employee of a software company.
The accused fraudulently using the company’s logo and its managing director’s profile picture on WhatsApp to con the woman, a 50-year-old senior accountant, into transferring Rs 58 lakh to their back account.
The accused have been identified as Grishma (23), N Dinesh (24), Harshith M S (23) and Pavan Kumar (24), all CA interns and classmates. The other accused are N Saikumar (23) and Raviteja (32), who had worked as an assistant director for several movies.
The police said on December 3, the accountant of the software company in BTM Layout received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying the company logo and the MD’s photograph. The message instructed the victim to transfer Rs 56,001,00 as an advance security deposit for a company project.
The message also read that the MD was in a meeting with government officials and can’t talk. Believing the message to be legitimate, the victim transferred the amount to the bank account details provided in the message. Later, upon speaking with the MD, she realised it was a fraud and filed a police complaint.
The police said they traced the money trail and identified a suspect in Hyderabad to whom the money was initially transferred. The suspect was arrested and during questioning, revealed the involvement of five other individuals in the racket.
The accused withdrew the money and invested it in cryptocurrency, the police said, adding that the victim and accused don’t have any links. The kingpin is yet to be identified.
The police seized a brand-new luxury car and Rs 58,600 in cash from the accused.