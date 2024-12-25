Four CA interns among six held for conning firm staff of Rs 58 lakhs

BENGALURU: The Southeast CEN Police arrested six persons, including four Chartered Accountant (CA) interns, for allegedly duping a woman employee of a software company.

The accused fraudulently using the company’s logo and its managing director’s profile picture on WhatsApp to con the woman, a 50-year-old senior accountant, into transferring Rs 58 lakh to their back account.

The accused have been identified as Grishma (23), N Dinesh (24), Harshith M S (23) and Pavan Kumar (24), all CA interns and classmates. The other accused are N Saikumar (23) and Raviteja (32), who had worked as an assistant director for several movies.

The police said on December 3, the accountant of the software company in BTM Layout received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying the company logo and the MD’s photograph. The message instructed the victim to transfer Rs 56,001,00 as an advance security deposit for a company project.