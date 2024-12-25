IMA scam: Abraham wants CBI to continue Nimbalkar probe

BENGALURU: Social activist TJ Abraham submitted a memorandum on Tuesday to President Droupadi Murmu through Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking direction to the Home ministry to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against senior IPS officer Hemant M Nimbalkar. The officer is alleged to have favoured Mohammed Mansoor Khan, main accused in the Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

Nimbalkar, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer, heads the State Intelligence and is also Commissioner, Department of Information & Public Relations.

Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum at Raj Bhavan, Abraham said he is seeking direction to the CBI to continue its investigation against Nimbalkar.

“Prima facie, CBI has already found evidence against Nimbalkar in the IMA scam. Nimbalkar was Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the CID between February 9, 2018, and July 10, 2019. It is during this period that the scam came to light and the CBI finding is that Nimbalkar met Mohammed Mansoor Khan, chief of IMA, and its director Nizamuddin.

On January 18, 2019, Nimbalkar wrote to then DG&IGP Praveen Sood, stating that there is nothing suspicious about IMA’s transactions. On March 8, 2019, Nimbalkar again wrote to the State government, recommending closure of investigation against IMA.

The CBI, in its preliminary investigation, found that Nimbalkar was determined to help Khan by influencing the principal secretary of the Revenue department to accept and approve the inquiry report he had given,” Abraham said.