IMA scam: Abraham wants CBI to continue Nimbalkar probe

BENGALURU: Social activist TJ Abraham submitted a memorandum on Tuesday to President Droupadi Murmu through Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking direction to the Home ministry to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against senior IPS officer Hemant M Nimbalkar. The officer is alleged to have favoured Mohammed Mansoor Khan, main accused in the Rs 4,000-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.
Nimbalkar, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer, heads the State Intelligence and is also Commissioner, Department of Information & Public Relations.
Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum at Raj Bhavan, Abraham said he is seeking direction to the CBI to continue its investigation against Nimbalkar.
“Prima facie, CBI has already found evidence against Nimbalkar in the IMA scam. Nimbalkar was Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the CID between February 9, 2018, and July 10, 2019. It is during this period that the scam came to light and the CBI finding is that Nimbalkar met Mohammed Mansoor Khan, chief of IMA, and its director Nizamuddin.
On January 18, 2019, Nimbalkar wrote to then DG&IGP Praveen Sood, stating that there is nothing suspicious about IMA’s transactions. On March 8, 2019, Nimbalkar again wrote to the State government, recommending closure of investigation against IMA.
The CBI, in its preliminary investigation, found that Nimbalkar was determined to help Khan by influencing the principal secretary of the Revenue department to accept and approve the inquiry report he had given,” Abraham said.
“In the first FIR the CBI registered on August 30, 2019, pertaining to the IMA scam, Nimbalkar’s name did not figure. Two months later, in another FIR registered by CBI on February 1, 2020, Nimbalkar’s name figured following some seizures. Nimbalkar approached the High Court which quashed all orders passed against him, on March 19, 2021.
The CBI, determined that there was some element of truth in the investigation against Nimbalkar, approached the Supreme Court which stayed the High Court order,” the activist said.
“No investigation is happening now. It is stagnant... in cold storage. Coincidentally, Praveen Sood, who was state police chief during the IMA investigation, is the CBI Director. Sood should tell the world why the CBI is sleeping even after the Supreme Court’s order.
Why are they not acting against Nimbalkar? We will follow up with the President and take it up with the Ministry of Home Affairs to see that CBI acts against Nimbalkar,” he added.