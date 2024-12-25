KSRTC launches 20 Ambari Utsav buses

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday added 20 more new Ambari Ustav sleeper buses to its fleet. With this, KSRTC has 40 Ambari Utsav buses. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Health Minister and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and others flagged off the buses, which will run on long routes.

The Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses will operate on the following routes — Kundapura to Bengaluru, Mangaluru to Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport to Kundapura. And from Bengaluru, these buses will be operated to Nellore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada , Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

Ambari Ustav buses are among the best buses operated by any state-owned bus corporation with advanced features with superior interiors, high quality seats, andUSB and C-type charging ports, KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said.

He said that KSRTC received wide appreciation from the passengers for the Ambari Utsav buses that were launched in 2023. The 15-m-long buses are equipped with 40 berths arranged in a 2x1 configuration for passenger sleeping. Powerful halogen headlights and daytime running lights with new plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors, offering visually appealing aesthetics.

Aerodynamic design provides better fuel efficiency and the advanced engine technology, delivers superior performance and improved fuel efficiency. The Fire Detection and Suppression System is installed for increased passenger safety during emergencies.