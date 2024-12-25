Shyam Benegal's lasting legacy in Indian parallel cinema

BENGALURU: Often hailed as the father of Indian parallel cinema, Shyam Benegal was a towering figure in Indian cinema, who revolutionised storytelling and left an indelible mark on the industry.

With roots in Karnataka, his visionary work garnered global acclaim, earning him prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Benegal’s influence extends far beyond filmmaking, and to celebrate his contributions, CE speaks to actors who collaborated with him to honour this cinematic pioneer.

Naseeruddin Shah, actor

It is impossible to describe in a few words what Shyam meant to me, I wonder what I would have become if he hadn’t had faith in me when no one else did. He and Nira were a huge support in my difficult days. He did whatever he could with his life – right to the end. Not many people can claim to have done that.

Shreyas Talpade, actor

I feel extremely honoured to have worked with a legend like Shyam Benegal sir in Welcome to Sajjanpur. He was an institution in himself and all the people who worked with him were highly inspired because of the kind of person that he was. He gave his actors confidence and the freedom to make sure that their craft flourishes and develops in the most natural manner. The way he paved the way for parallel cinema and the conviction with which he worked was truly remarkable.