Shyam Benegal's lasting legacy in Indian parallel cinema

BENGALURU: Often hailed as the father of Indian parallel cinema, Shyam Benegal was a towering figure in Indian cinema, who revolutionised storytelling and left an indelible mark on the industry.
With roots in Karnataka, his visionary work garnered global acclaim, earning him prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Benegal’s influence extends far beyond filmmaking, and to celebrate his contributions, CE speaks to actors who collaborated with him to honour this cinematic pioneer.
Naseeruddin Shah, actor
It is impossible to describe in a few words what Shyam meant to me, I wonder what I would have become if he hadn’t had faith in me when no one else did. He and Nira were a huge support in my difficult days. He did whatever he could with his life – right to the end. Not many people can claim to have done that.
Shreyas Talpade, actor
I feel extremely honoured to have worked with a legend like Shyam Benegal sir in Welcome to Sajjanpur. He was an institution in himself and all the people who worked with him were highly inspired because of the kind of person that he was. He gave his actors confidence and the freedom to make sure that their craft flourishes and develops in the most natural manner. The way he paved the way for parallel cinema and the conviction with which he worked was truly remarkable.
Ila Arun, singer-actor
This is one of the saddest days of my life. The news is truly heartbreaking. My first film and the last 30 years of working so closely together feel like a lifetime of invaluable moments. He was not just a mentor who educated me but also like an extended family member to all of us — Shabana, Geeta, and me. I will forever cherish his teachings — how to embrace life with joy. Travelling with him from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a yatra was a transformative experience. I will never forget him.
Satish Sharma, actor, producer and assistant director
Losing Shyam Babu feels like losing my father all over again — a devastating sense of being directionless. My first project with him was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, where he took me to Central Asia as an actor. But once there, he realised I was essential behind the scenes because I spoke Russian. When he noticed I was exhausted from managing translations late into the night and working all day, he asked, “Am I overworking you?” I was overwhelmed by his care and humility. That was his nature – giving back twice the love and sincerity he received.
Anant Nag, veteran actor
Shyam Benegal was my first guru. I worked with him in Ankur, a groundbreaking film in Indian parallel cinema, which was my Hindi debut. It became a milestone in the industry and also launched my long-standing collaboration with Benegal.
For suggesting the film’s title, Ankur, I won a B1,000 cash prize from Benegal. The film, shot over 40 days near Hyderabad, not only set the tone for parallel cinema but also marked a lasting professional relationship with Benegal.
I went on to star in five more films with the director, including Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika. Shooting for Ankur was both challenging yet rewarding, and in fact, I celebrated my 25th birthday on the set.
I am deeply grateful for Benegal’s mentorship, which shaped my career and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
Elahe Hiptoola, producer-actor
The void he has left behind is monumental – what an extraordinary man he was. I first knew him as a family friend, and after we finished shooting Hyderabad Blues and before Nagesh [Kukunoor] flew back to the US, we invited him to watch the film.
About a year later, the first MAMI Film Festival was taking place. Someone mentioned a film called Hyderabad Blues, and we had just received the BHST award. Shyam Babu said, “Oh, I’ve seen that film. It’s delightful; let’s include it.” And, quite literally, the rest is history.
He was a remarkable person, not just because he touched my life or Nagesh’s, but because he was such an important voice in Indian cinema. The way he made his films with collaboration and contributions from people across all walks of life, even milkmen was truly inspiring.
(With inputs from Shreya Veronica, Vennapusala Ramya and Shreyas Pande)