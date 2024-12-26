‘During my recovery, I saw how mental health is stigmatised’ says cricketer Robin Uthappa

BENGALURU: Two years after retiring from cricket, Karnataka-born former Indian cricketer, and recent expat to Dubai, Robin Uthappa, has been in the news recently over an alleged case of Provident Fund fraud. Uthappa clarified that he did not play an executive role and was not involved in the day-to-day operations. Days before the controversy broke out, Uthappa spoke to CE at the SOG Grandmasters Series’ South 1 Zonal Finals held at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield.

Since retirement in 2022 and his move to Dubai in 2023, Uthappa has juggled many hats as a cricket commentator, certified life coach, YouTuber, and mental health advocate. Sharing the secret to keeping all the balls in the air and staying motivated, Uthappa says, “The key lies in the fact that everything I do stems from a deep love and passion. Whether it’s talking about cricket, playing the game, or coaching as a life coach, these are pursuits I genuinely adore and consider my life’s purpose.

As a mental health advocate, I’m driven by the goal of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and empowering people with accurate information. This mission, combined with my passion for everything I do, keeps me inspired every single day.” As a father of two young children, family too plays a big role, “Without a doubt, my family is my greatest source of motivation and my constant support system,” he says.

Today, conversations around mental health are more open than ever, but men, particularly sportsmen, still struggle to talk about their mental wellbeing, Uthappa has made it a point to speak up about his struggles with depression at the peak of his career. “During my recovery, I saw how deeply it [mental health] is still stigmatised in our society – something that desperately needs to change.