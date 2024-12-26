Energy department keen on enhancing power generation at Karnataka's Bidadi plant

BENGALURU: The energy department is generating 11.5 megawatt (MW) power per day from Bidadi’s waste to energy plant using 600 tonnes of dry waste generated by Bengalureans on a daily basis.
Now, the government agency is keen to enhance the installed capacity and increase power generation, as a part of the non- conventional power generation source.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also pleased with the idea and looks at it as a solution to address the increasing problem of waste management.
But officials in the energy department are sceptical and said, “While the government is keen on expanding the plant’s installed capacity, it can be done when BBMP ensures of the consistent quality of segregated good quality garbage.”
The plant has been set-up at the cost of Rs 370 crore and commercial operations started from December 19, 2024. Till this date, the dry waste received at the centre is 49,131 million tonnes of which 44,006 million tonnes has been utilised.
The KPCL has generated 14.6058 million units of power. The unit has also consumed 1.9035 million units of power and supplied 12.7023 million units of power to the grid, costing Rs 7.08 per unit in generation.
Sources in KPCL said there has been delay in the official inauguration of the plant, however, power generation has already started and 11.5MW is being added to the grid on a daily basis. Through this plant, the target is to process at least 25% of Bengaluru’s waste and generate electricity. Presently the city generates around 5,800 tonnes of waste, of which 2,000 tonnes is dry waste, generated in BBMP limits.
Explaining the process, the official said, dry waste is incinerated at high temperatures and the resulting heat is used to boil water producing steam. This steam is driven through turbines to generate electricity. Unlike traditional coal and thermal power plants, dry waste is used in power generation in Bidadi. The ash generated from the waste incineration is being handed over to BBMP, the official added.
The BBMP and the energy department are also discussing on methods on how to dispose the ash scientifically, abiding to all the norms set by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB)