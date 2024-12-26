Energy department keen on enhancing power generation at Karnataka's Bidadi plant

BENGALURU: The energy department is generating 11.5 megawatt (MW) power per day from Bidadi’s waste to energy plant using 600 tonnes of dry waste generated by Bengalureans on a daily basis.

Now, the government agency is keen to enhance the installed capacity and increase power generation, as a part of the non- conventional power generation source.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also pleased with the idea and looks at it as a solution to address the increasing problem of waste management.

But officials in the energy department are sceptical and said, “While the government is keen on expanding the plant’s installed capacity, it can be done when BBMP ensures of the consistent quality of segregated good quality garbage.”

The plant has been set-up at the cost of Rs 370 crore and commercial operations started from December 19, 2024. Till this date, the dry waste received at the centre is 49,131 million tonnes of which 44,006 million tonnes has been utilised.