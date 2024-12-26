Four of family killed in car-SUV collision in Karnataka's Haveri

HAVERI: Four members of a family from Davangere died in a road accident near Shiggaon town in Haveri district on Wednesday. Police said, an SUV travelling towards Hubballi lost control, jumped over the divider and collided head-on with a car which was on its way from Hubballi to Bengaluru. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Chandramma, 59, Meena, 38, Mahesh Kumar C, 41 and Dhanaveer 11. Haveri District In-charge Minister Shivanand Patil expressed deep condolences over the loss of four lives in the horrific accident which took place near Tadas-Timmapur on the National Highway.

He instructed police officials to identify accident-prone zones on the highways within the district and install warning signboards. He also directed them to take measures to prevent parking of vehicles on the roadside, as it often leads to accidents.

Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Speaker and MLA from Haveri, expressed profound grief over the loss of the four lives. He urged the public to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits to prevent such tragedies in the future.