Mentally ill woman reunited with her family after 23 years in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old mentally ill woman, who had gone missing 23 years ago, was reunited with her family members here on Wednesday. Saakamma was found in an old age home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She hails from Dananayakanakere village in Hospet taluk of Vijayanagara district.

A turning point in her life came when a probationary IPS officer from Hassan, Ravinandan BM, met her in the old age home a few days ago.

He shared a video of Saakamma with his friend Vijay Kumar in Bengaluru, who posted it on social media, tagging the Social Welfare Department.

Kumar, who conducts coaching classes for competitive exams, told TNIE that the management of the old age home informed Ravinandan, who works in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, that they have a woman inmate, who only spoke Kannada.

Ravinandan met Saakamma and recorded the video in which she stated that she was from Dananayakanakere village in Hospet of Ballari district (now in Vijayanagara district).

After she went missing at a family function in her hometown, Saakamma begged and lived on the streets of various towns and cities and finally reached Himachal Pradesh by train two years ago.

In her long conversation with Ravinandan, Saakamma spoke about her brother, family name, and residential address. Ravinandan sent the video to Kumar, who initially shared it with his students and their WhatsApp groups, hoping that someone from Ballari would recognise her.