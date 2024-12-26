Nine km NICE link road to ease Mysuru road traffic

BENGALURU: The Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) has come up with a 9-km link road at the BHEL-Deepanjali Nagar Junction that is expected to ease traffic between Nayandahalli and Kengeri, and facilitate smooth flow of vehicles towards PES College and Hosakerehalli.

With the development of the new stretch, commuters can enter at Deepanjali Nagar, avoid traffic signals at Rajarajeshwari Nagar Junction, Bengaluru University and Pattanagere and exit at Panchamukhi Ganapati Temple junction at Kengeri in 20 minutes. The stretch is expected to be operational in a few months.

Vehicle users can enter at Deepanjali Nagar and there will be no toll charges up to 1.5 km. This will help motorists heading towards PES College Junction and Banashankari in quick time, without paying any amount.

“Motorists regularly get stuck in traffic on this stretch. People reaching PES College or Banashankari or those heading towards Mysuru from Chamrajpet, Vijaynagar and other parts of the city had to take the Outer Ring Road, a high density corridor, or face traffic signals on Mysuru Road. With the link road near BHEL and Deepanjali Nagar Junction, people can reach PES College Junction in less than 10 minutes and Kengeri in 20 minutes,” said an official from NICE.

The official also added that from BHEL Junction to Kengeri, the journey during peak hours is 60 minutes and with the link road, people can travel 9 km and then connect to NICE Peripheral Road, connect to Bengaluru-Mysuru Road via Kengeri.